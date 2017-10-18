Cristiano Ronaldo is the richest sports personality in the world, according to the latest Forbes' Rich List.

The Real Madrid striker has earned an incredible £70million (NZ$129m) in the last year, along with picking up another Champions League medal and becoming the inaugural winner of The Best FIFA Men's Player award.

Ronaldo is joined by just one Englishman on the list, with Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton sat in 11th place having earned £32m.

And despite the money flowing through the Premier League, there is just one representative from England's top flight, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic sneaking into the top 20 thanks to his earnings of £24m.

Elsewhere on the list, Roger Federer comes in at No 5 having taken £48m in the last 12 months, while Sebastian Vettel is 14th on the list.

There is further British representation from Rory McIlroy, who is ninth with earnings of £37m, and Conor McGregor is equal 18th with Wales international Gareth Bale.

The figures are calculated before taxes and fees are taken into account, with Forbes estimating the total worth.

FORBES RICH LIST

1. Cristiano Ronaldo £70m

2. Lionel Messi £60m

3. Roger Federer £48m

4. Rory McIlroy £37m

5. Lewis Hamilton £34m

6. Sebastian Vettel £29m

7. Novak Djokovic £28.5m

8. Neymar £28m

9. Fernando Alonso £27.3m

10. Usain Bolt £25.9m