Ott Tanak's move from M-Sport Ford to Toyota next season has been confirmed.

The Estonian will join existing Toyota factory drivers Jari-Matti Latvala and Esapekka Lappi in a three-car assault on the World Rally Championship in 2018.

Tanak, who is currently second in the world championship standings, has long been linked to a move to the Japanese manufacturer, who is completing its first full year back in the elite level of the sport.

The two-time WRC winner will replace Finn Juho Hanninen next season. Hanninen has been an integral part of the Toyota Yaris' debut in the WRC, having been signed on as a test driver during the team's development stage.

Advertisement

Toyota team boss Tommi Makinen was happy to finally get a deal with Tanak over the line.

"We're delighted to have secured the services of Ott, having had our eyes on him for a while," he said. "He represents the perfect blend of youth and experience, together with the right sort of mental attitude that means he will fit into our team very well.

"Like the Yaris WRC, Ott has exceeded all expectations this year, so I'm sure it will be a strong partnership with both speed and consistency on all surfaces."