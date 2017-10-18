United States President Donald Trump has accused the NFL of showing "total disrespect" for the United States by not forcing players to stand during the national anthem.

The concept of kneeling or sitting during the Star-Spangled Banner originated last pre-season when San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, as a way to highlight perceived racial injustice, and became more commonplace after Trump said in September that any player kneeling should be "fired".

Last week NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to all 32 teams stressing the league believed "everyone should stand for the national anthem", but no blanket rule was on the agenda when the topic was discussed on Tuesday with team owners, players and representatives from the NFL Players Association.