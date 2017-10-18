Gerald Innes believes Class Above has a bright middle distance future, although he is wary of the heavy conditions the five-year-old will strike in that role at Woodville today.

Ive got a bit of time for him and hell get over a trip, but he is better on dead tracks, trainer Gerald Innes said.

Hes such a nice-moving horse that hes really suited to better ground, but well take our chances.

Class Above will step out in the All Diamonds Zedace Syndicate 2200m as the winner of two of his last three starts.

He won his maiden at Woodville and then I gave him three weeks off and I thought he would win fresh-up at Awapuni, but he came off the truck awkwardly and didnt figure.

We got him right and he duly won at Waipukurau. Hes done well since then.

Class Above has been ridden in both of his wins by apprentice Madan Singh, who will again take the reins aboard the son of Zed.

Singh has also been booked for stablemate Our Charlis Angel in the Dannevirke Service & Citizens Club 1400m.

- NZ Racing Desk