Smart three-year-old Ever Loyal broke maiden ranks in fine style at Te Aroha yesterday after running into some well above average rivals at his first two starts.

The son of Sebring finished fourth on debut behind current Gr.1 Al Basti Equiworld New Zealand 2000 Guineas (1600m) favourite Te Akau Shark.

The strapping gelding was then second at Ruakaka to another highly-credentialed Te Akau Racing galloper in Embellish.

It was a reasonably soft win in the end, said trainer Tony Pike. Based on his form youd expect that third-up today. cHe settled nicely today.

Despite having a strong team of three-year-olds on the path south to the 2000 Guineas, Pike has not ruled out adding Ever Loyal to the travelling party. Well probably find out a lot more after the Sarten on Monday to see where the better three-year-olds are at.

Jason Waddell was delighted with the performance in defeating the Stephen Autridge and Jamie Richards-trained Bak da Master by a length and a-half.

- NZ Racing Desk