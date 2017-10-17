One of the biggest prizes in New Zealand motorsport history is up for grabs at the Laser Plumbing & Electrical Hampton Downs 500 next week.

A $52,000 Super Charged 6.2L 2010 Chevrolet Camaro will go to one of the lucky entrants in the debut of Fast and Furious Racing.

The 3x3-lap sprint races are the brainchild of Hampton Downs owner Tony Quinn as a way to grow the interest in casual fans and feature cars lining up on the grid as usual. Racing for three laps before an automatic saftey car intervenes for a lap to bunch the field back up again. A rolling start sees competitors race for a further three laps before taking the chequered flag.

Deemed motorsport's version of T20 it will feature at both the Hampton Downs 500 and Mad Mike's Summer Bash in December.

One lucky entrant will take home the Camaro at Mad Mike's Summer Bash on December 9.