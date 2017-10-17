A female boxer has gone with a different strategy to intimidate her rival at a press conference today, leaning in for a kiss instead of the obligatory staredown.

Sweden's Mikaela Lauren and Norway's Cecilia Braekhus will do battle for the IBF World Female Peso Welter Title this weekend in Stokke, Norway.

Lauren goes in as the underdog after losing their previous fight in 2010 but go one over her rival when she leant into kiss the undefeated Braekhus at a faceoff overnight.

"Cecilia is a very arrogant person but when she feels my power she won't be so cocky, " Lauren told Boxing Scene.

"She might be confident now, but once I hit her, it's going to wake her up. It's going to scare her and then I'm going to get her respect."