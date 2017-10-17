The security consultant who escaped conviction in a bugging case is reportedly back working with the All Blacks in Australia.

Adrian Gard, 52, was placed on a one-year good behaviour bond last month for breaching his security licence when organising a sweep of the Sydney hotel where the All Blacks were staying ahead of a test match against Australia in August of last year.

According to Newshub, Gard has been spotted with the All Blacks in Brisbane ahead of Saturday's third Bledisloe Cup test.

In August, Gard was found not guilty of making up claims that he had found a listening device hidden in a meeting room chair.

The court previously heard the All Blacks only decided to alert police about the bug five days after its discovery, and once they knew the story was going to be reported in the New Zealand Herald.