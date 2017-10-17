Keeping his lead at the top of the Supercars Championship at this weekend's Gold Coast 600 is the furthest thing from Fabian Coulthard's mind.

The DJR Team Penske ace is closing in on his first Supercars title and it's not only the concrete jungle of Surfers Paradise that he has to manage.

Coulthard's partner Becky Lamb is heavily pregnant with twins which are due at the "end of October".

Coulthard was keeping his cards close to his chest at Movie World but admitted he could be racing to hospital straight from the track.

"(They are due) anytime from now," he said. "I guess we'll cross that bridge when we come to it.

"Can you imagine that? Helmet and race suit (rushing to hospital). There's no instructions (from Becky). I just can't stress her out too much this weekend."

In a way the twins could be a welcome distraction for Coulthard.

The Kiwi driver wasn't expected to be leading the championship with just three events to go but finds himself in a prime position to claim a maiden title.

"I've always been the underdog and I'm happy with that status," he said. "It doesn't bother me at all. I want to let the results speak for themselves on the track.

"We've been in this position before but not led the championship for as many months as what I have this year.

"I've worked my whole career to get to this point. To have a competitive car and contend for podiums and wins at every event has put me in a position to be where I am."

Coulthard, 35, holds a 91-point lead from six-time champion Jamie Whincup with DJR teammate Scott McLaughlin in third, just six points behind Whincup.

Chaz Mostert and defending champion Shane van Gisbergen are also still in championship contention.

The Surfers Paradise street circuit has crushed many championship dreams over the years but Coulthard vowed to not go into his shell in the final round of the Enduro Cup races.

"You're going to need to win races to win this championship," he said.

"There are five potential guys that can win. You get the most points for winning races and that's the aim at the moment.

"I'm not focused on the championship. I'm focused on winning races and doing the best we can at every event.

"If there's a move to be had, I'm going for it, because that's what you need to do."

Coulthard has never won a race at the Gold Coast and was last year involved in a 265kmh crash following controversial contact from Garth Tander. He has proven to be one of the category's elite drivers this series and said it was a reward for years of persistence.

"I've raced all these guys throughout my career," he said. "We've beaten each other through our whole careers. I don't think I didn't deserve to be here. I've worked hard to get here.

"I feel like I could have done this sooner. With swapping teams (often), it's made me getting to this point a lot further down in my career.

"I'm finally with a competitive team that can contend for race wins and podiums at every event. It's satisfying."

Practice begins Friday with 300km races on Saturday and Sunday.