Vantage Black Sticks Mens head coach Darren Smith has named a squad for two tests against Australia in Bendigo and the International Festival of Hockey in Melbourne.



The Kiwis face the world number two ranked Kookaburras on the 5th and 6th November in Bendigo before heading to the International Festival of Hockey in Melbourne from 8-12 November where they will take on Australia, Japan and Pakistan.



The squad of 20 sees two changes from the side which competed at the Oceania Cup in Sydney along with two additions, while many senior names are still unavailable through European club hockey commitments and injuries.



Midfielder Arun Panchia will again wear the captains arm band and provide the bulk of experience for his side having played 230 tests.



After impressive Ford National Hockey League and Australian Hockey League campaigns, Capital Cobras defender Dane Lett has earned a recall having last played for New Zealand in 2014.



Goalkeeper George Enersen and striker Kim Kingstone also come back into the side while Midlands midfielder Aidan Sarikaya is set to make his international debut.



Smith said the tour will be another great opportunity to line up against high quality opposition.



"Australia were very impressive at the Oceania Cup last week so we will relish another chance to test ourselves against them



"Japan and Pakistan will be coming off the back of Asia Cup which is currently being contests in Bangladesh, so we expect them to be in good form.



"Dane was a key contributor to Capitals Ford NHL campaign and it is great to see him back in a Vantage Black Sticks jersey again.



"Our debutant Aidan has been developing very well through the talent system and with Midlands for some time. He gets his chance after a strong Junior World Cup late last year and has carried that momentum into his hockey this year."



MATCH SCHEDULE (all in NZ time)



Sunday 5th November (Bendigo)



6:00pm - Vantage Black Sticks Men vs Kookaburras



Monday 6th November (Bendigo)



6:00pm - Vantage Black Sticks Men vs Kookaburras



Wednesday 8th November (Melbourne)



6:30pm - Vantage Black Sticks Men vs Japan



Thursday 9th November (Melbourne)



8:00pm - Vantage Black Sticks Men vs Kookaburras



Saturday 11th November (Melbourne)



5:30pm - Vantage Black Sticks Men vs Pakistan



Sunday 12th November (Melbourne)



5:00pm - Bronze Medal Match



8:30pm - Final





