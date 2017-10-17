Royal Wellington Golf Club played host to the Asia-Pacific Amatuer Championship (AAC) media day yesterday with golf royalty and partners enjoying their first look at the three historic trophies.



The Claret Jug, The Masters and the AAC trophies were all on show yesterday to help raise awareness of what is to come in just nine days time.



New Zealand Golf Patron and 1963 Open champion Sir Bob Charles headlined the day with his presence and advice for all our amatuers competing in arguably the biggest amateur event in the calendar.



With the prize of an invitation to both The Masters and The Open on the line, Sir Bob was enthused about what this could do for a young Kiwis career.



"This is a big opportunity for these players to gain the best possible experience. I didnt turn professional until the age of 24 and I believe playing more international events as an amateur is key to success," said Sir Bob Charles.



To have this tournament in our backyard of New Zealand is major with the broadcast going to over 160 countries world wide.



Media were joined by four players who will feature in the event with locals Daniel Hillier and Kerry Mountcastle joining Ryan Chisnall and James Anstiss who all had another chance to do some vital homework at Royal Wellington.



"To have Sir Bob here along with all the media makes everything feel every real," said number two ranked amateur Chisnall.



"To sit with Sir Bob and get advice ahead of such a big tournament is priceless, so hopefully one of us can do something special in front of friends and family."



From the October 26-29 the country will be fixed to their screens as one young golfer looks to make history.



- This story has been automatically published using a media release from Golf NZ