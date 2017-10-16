Endurance athlete Braden Currie has set his sights on another attempt at the Ironman World Championship, despite Sunday's event testing the Kiwi man's physical limits.

Currie finished 30th in the 41st edition of the World Championship in Kona, Hawaii last weekend.

The Wanaka native led the 41st edition of the World Championships in Kona, Hawaii last weekend until he sustained a tyre puncture during the 180km bike ride, before earning himself a five-minute penalty for drafting.

Currie went on to battle sweltering heat and difficult conditions to cross the finish line in 30th place with a time of 8hs 50mins 05secs.

The remainder of the event was testing for Currie, who told Radio Sport's Martin Devlin that he vomited multiple times during the 42km run in the final leg of the race.

"Once I vomited on the ride, and then swallowed that one back down," the 31-year-old said.

"I had a couple or three good moments on that run... The run was really hard for me this time, because normally when you're racing at the front, you just don't care.

"Your feet hurt, you feel sick, you feel nauseous, but you don't care because you're in the race, but to be back where I was, it was quite a different experience."

Despite his misfortune in the unforgiving Hawaiian climate, Currie has kept the door open to a return to Kona in the future.

"I'm probably not the obsessive kind of type, but I feel pretty hard done by with this race," he said.

"I don't normally give up until I've completed everything to I feel the best of my ability, so I don't think I'll give up on this one until I pull off a race that potentially might not be a win, but I get through the race, and I race how I want to race, which I believe could take me on that podium."