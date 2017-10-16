Cooper Cronk sent Sydney based NRL sides into meltdown during the 2017 season when he announced he would be leaving the Melbourne Storm and moving north into New South Wales.

The rumours of just where Cronk could play in the 2018 season have continued to grow in recent weeks, thanks in large part to the Sydney Roosters.

Despite their desire to bring in the former Melbourne Storm playmaker, NRL great Peter Sterling can't see how they can possibly facilitate the move and believes it could ruin another player's impact.

"I don't know how they're going to fit everybody in and if Cooper Cronk comes I can't see how they would be showing Mitchell Pearce the door," Sterling said on Triple M's Dead Set Legends.

"I don't see how they could be changing positions for him, I don't know what they'd be thinking of doing in terms of shuffling the chairs."

Along with the Roosters, the South Sydney Rabbitohs have also been linked to Cronk, but Sterling also put a line through that move.

"Adam Reynolds played Origin a couple of years ago. I don't see him playing alongside Cooper Cronk.

"I don't think that they complement each other. I don't see how Cooper fits into either camp. Especially when you know it's only a short term situation.

"I'm very, very surprised at the conjecture as to those two clubs and the possible arrival of Cooper Cronk.

"I'd be devastated if I was Adam and they bring Cronk in.

"I'm going to say that I don't think that we'll see Cooper Cronk playing at either of those two clubs next year. I still don't think we'll see Cooper play."

MAKING THE MOVE

The Sydney Roosters have reportedly emerged as a potential suitor for Sydney-bound Storm halfback Cooper Cronk as he mulls whether to enter retirement.

Cronk enjoyed a picture perfect finish to his career in Melbourne - leaving after a premiership - and is now deciding whether to call it stumps after moving to Sydney to be closer to fiancee Tara Rushton.

But if he decides to pull the boots on again it could be with the Tricolours. NRL 360's Paul Kent said the Roosters have been in touch with the league to see whether it's possible to fit Cronk under their salary cap.

"There's a little bit of a whisper that the Roosters were in at NRL headquarters asking for advice on how they could get Cooper under the salary cap, and what they'd need to do and what chairs they'd need to shuffle to make that work," Kent told the Fox Sports program.

"This won't be for a notional value. This will be for a pure contract amount. You hear Cooper mentioned with a lot of clubs and I think there's a lot of dominoes with (James) Maloney and (Matt) Moylan.

"Once one starts to go, I think a lot will happen quickly. But at the moment it's like nobody's quite sure where it's going to come from."

Realestate.com.au revealed Cronk and Rushton have found a permanent home in Sydney, snapping up a $3.5 million house deep in rugby union territory.

The Storm star - fresh from another Grand Final win - has bought a four-bedroom 1915 Federation in Mosman.

The recently renovated home showcases high-quality finishes, spacious interiors and comes with a rear entertaining haven.

Perth-born Fox Sports presenter Rushton recently put her Kirribilli apartment up for rent, sparking speculation the couple had found somewhere to call home together.

Cronk, who left the Storm at the end of the NRL season, proposed to Rushton last year.

It was Cronk who decided their future lay in Sydney, having spent his career with the Melbourne Storm, racking up four NRL premierships.

Despite living 900km apart the couple have made the long-distance relationship work. Cronk credited his happiness off field for his stellar year on the field.

"There's no doubt she's brought a lot of joy and positivity off the field and that translates on the field," Cronk said.