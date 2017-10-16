Murray Baker and Andrew Forsman will have two leading Caulfield Cup chances while a start for another member of their team on Saturday is in the balance.

Bonneval and Jon Snow further boosted their prospects for the A$3 million ($3.29m) feature with strong showings in the Caulfield Stakes (2000m) at the weekend, but whether Lizzie L'Amour joins them is yet to be decided.

The Zabeel mare turned in a below-par performance when unplaced in Sunday's Cranbourne Cup (2025m).

"She got a long way back and never got into the race," Baker said. "She hasn't had a lot of luck in her three runs over here.

"She pulled up well so I'll speak to the owners about whether we pay up for the Cup. There are a lot of other options to discuss for her."

Lizzie L'Amour was a first-up seventh in the Dato Tan Chin Nam Stakes (1600m) where she suffered an atrial fibrillation, then ran sixth in the Stocks Stakes (1600m).

By contrast, her stablemates Bonneval and Jon Snow have both been in excellent carnival form with the former winning both the Dato Tan Chin Nam and the Underwood Stakes (1800m) before running sixth in the Caulfield Stakes.

"I'm very happy with her. She was last at the 800m and got baulked a couple of times in the straight," Baker said.

Jon Snow followed up his JRA Cup (2040m) win with a solid third placing in the Caulfield Stakes behind the frontrunner Gailo Chop.

"He had to run a fast first 600m to get a position and he did very well," Baker said.

"Both horses are right on target."

Meanwhile, a decision on whether Cranbourne Cup winner Folkswood tackles Winx in the Cox Plate is still to be decided by Godolphin but the Emirates Stakes on the final day of the Flemington carnival has been outlined as his main target.

Chris Connett, travelling foreman for trainer Charlie Appleby, said discussions are ongoing as to whether he needs a run before the Emirates Stakes, reports Racing.com.

"Speaking with Charlie this morning, the major target is the Emirates Stakes at the end of the carnival, whether or not he goes to a Cox Plate, that is something Charlie is going to have a think about over the next few days," Connett said.

"We will make sure the horse pulls up and canters well in the next few days and go from there."

Folkswood was elevated to $34 in betting for the Cox Plate after his win.

Connett said the progress of Kidmenever would be assessed after his disappointing run in the Herbert Power before deciding his next target.