New Zealand and Australian stakes performer Rock On will be at Hastings for take two of the Group 1 Livamol Classic (2040m).

Trainer Gary Vile has confirmed the 5-year-old will contest the weight-for-age feature, which has been rescheduled to run at Hawke's Bay on Sunday after its initial abandonment due to unsafe track conditions.

"He'll head to the Livamol again and after that we'll decide whether we go south or stay up here," Vile said.

The winner of last season's Listed New Zealand St Leger (2500m), Rock On holds a nomination for the Group 3 Christchurch Casino New Zealand Cup (3200m) on November 18.

Advertisement

"It will depend on the track at Riccarton, he won't be going if it looks like being too hard," Vile said.

"There's some great options so we're not going to panic, the Wellington Cup and the Auckland Cup are good races for him."

Rock On also enjoyed success during a two-start Australian campaign last term and ran third in both the Group 2 Chairman's Handicap (2600m) at Randwick and in a 2500m handicap at Flemington.

Meanwhile, his well-performed stayer Jacksstar has resumed light work.

The 6-year-old has progressed well during a lengthy rehabilitation process after he suffered a tendon injury when a gallant third in the Group 1 Auckland Cup at Ellerslie in March.

"He had two lots of stem cell treatment and spent months in his box," Vile said.

"He's been swimming and spent a while on the walker and now he'll do a bit of work under the saddle."

A son of Zed, Jacksstar won the Group 3 Manawatu Cup (2300m) last season and he also finished runner-up in the Group 3 Wellington Cup.

"Hopefully, all goes well and we'll see him back. He's a very good staying horse," Vile said.

- NZ Racing Desk