Al Michaels is one of the most loved commentators in American sport - but he got this one very wrong.

The famed sports commentator, who has appeared in Hollywood films, including comedy classic Baseketball, made a throwaway joke about the New York Giants' turbulent preparations for their game against Denver on Monday, and it fell flat. Really flat.

Michaels said the Giants' preparation for their win over the Broncos was "a worse week than Harvey Weinstein".

Michael's light-hearted comment about the disgraced Hollywood figure was heavily criticised on social media.

Al Michaels, you are not funny. And Harvey Weinstein's "bad week" is nothing compared to the moments of terror he put women through. — Stephanie Haney (@_StephanieHaney) October 16, 2017

After there were calls for Michaels to resign, the veteran commentator issued an apology during NBC's Sunday Night Football broadcast.

"Sorry, I made a reference earlier before, trying to be a little flip about somebody (who is) obviously very much in the news all over the country, and it was not meant in that matter," Michaels said.

"So, my apologies, and we'll just leave it at that."