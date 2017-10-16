Crusaders first five-eighth Richie Mo'unga has been called into the All Blacks with Beauden Barrett in doubt for Saturday's clash with the Wallabies in Brisbane after a head knock.

Barrett left the field 33 minutes into the All Blacks' 25-24 victory over the Springboks in Cape Town last week after a blow to the head. While he passed concussion tests at the time, he reported seeing "stars" and feeling unwell and did not return.

The All Blacks are expected to monitor Barrett's progress throughout the week, with Mo'unga on hand and in line to potentially make his test debut from the bench if needed.

If Barrett does not recover, Highlanders first-five Lima Sopoaga will start his first test in over two years.

Second rowers Brodie Retallick and Luke Romano have also remained at home. Romano and wife Hannah have welcomed a baby boy, while Retallick and his wife are recovering from a family tragedy. Patrick Tuipulotu, following his impressive stint from the bench against the Boks, will provide locking cover alongside Scott Barrett.

Matt Todd will travel with the squad that features three opensides.

Hurricanes second-five Ngani Laumape, blindside Vaea Fifita, prop Jeff Toomaga-Allen and Highlanders wing Waisake Naholo, expected to replace the injured Nehe Milner-Skudder on the right wing, have also joined the team after sitting out the trip to South Africa.

Forwards: Wyatt Crockett, Kane Hames, Nepo Laulala, Jeff Toomaga-Allen, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Dane Coles, Nathan Harris, Codie Taylor, Scott Barrett, Patrick Tuipulotu, Samuel Whitelock, Sam Cane, Vaea Fifita, Jerome Kaino, Kieran Read, Ardie Savea, Liam Squire and Matt Todd.

Backs: Tawera Kerr-Barlow, TJ Perenara, Aaron Smith, Beauden Barrett, Richie Mo'unga, Lima Sopoaga, Ryan Crotty, Ngani Laumape, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sonny Bill Williams, Rieko Ioane, Waisake Naholo, David Havili and Damian McKenzie.