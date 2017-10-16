Ticket prices have been confirmed for the opening leg of All Whites' intercontinental playoff against Peru next month.



There are three ticket categories on offer for a coveted seat at Westpac Stadium on November 11 - Platinum ($129 adult, $79 child), Gold ($95, $49) and Silver ($59, $29).



Fans may purchase up to eight tickets per transaction.



New Zealand Football Chief Executive Andy Martin expected a sold-out Westpac Stadium of 38,500 fans as the All Whites look to make the most of home advantage.



"The demand for tickets for this game has been incredible and we feel we have priced it at a level where all football fans can be a part of this one-in-four year event," said Martin.



"We want to re-create an atmosphere like 2009 with everyone dressed in white. We need all of New Zealand behind the All Whites as they look to create history and qualify for the FIFA World Cup."



The pre-sale tickets for the home leg in Wellington will go on sale to the All Whites Road to Russia Waitlist and football community tomorrow at 12pm and to the general public on Friday 20 October at 12pm.



The waitlist closes today at 5pm and those on the waitlist will receive an email tomorrow morning with a link to purchasing tickets.



FIFA World Cup - Intercontinental Playoff

New Zealand v Peru

Home Leg: Saturday 11 November, 2017, kick off at 4.15pm

Where: Westpac Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand

Away Leg: Wednesday 15 November, kick off at 9.15pm (Thursday 16 November 3.15pm NZT)

Where: Estadio Nacional de Lima, Peru