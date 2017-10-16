New Zealander Andre Heimgartner will remain with the Freightliner Racing team for this weekend's V8 Supercars Gold Coast 600.

Heimgartner was a late call up to replaced the injured Ash Walsh at Bathurst, finishing in an impressive ninth spot alongside co-driver Tim Slade.

Just as he was at Bathurst, Heimgartner will be on double duty on the Gold Coast, competing in the final round of the Porsche series.

Heimgartner is currently sitting in second place in the Porsche Carrera Cup Championship.