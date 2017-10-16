AUCKLAND



Athletics Auckland Meeting and One Hour Decathlon, Mt Smart Stadium - 14 October 2017



One hour decathlon: Matthew Aucamp U18 5079 points (100m 11.97 (+1.3), LJ 6.06m (+1.3), SP 10.26m, HJ 1.72m, 400m 58.30, 110m H 15.29 (+1.4) PB, DT 32.66m, PV 3.30m PB, JT 34.41m, 1500m 6:27.44). 45 minute heptathlon: Zoe Taylor U17 4081 points (100m H 15.48 (+1.6), HJ 1.56m, SP 9.04m, 200m 26.86 (+1.2), LJ 4.45m (+1.8), JT 29.52m, 800m 2:43.12). Hayley Marx U17 4066 points (16.09, 1.50m, 11.20m PB, 28.08, 4.84m (+2.7), 27.45m, 2:40.71). Alexandra Hyland U19 4037 points (14.79, 1.62m, 8.25m, 26.31, 4.81m (+1.6), 21.83m, 2:57.30).



Hannah Philpot PV 3.81m, Imogen Ayris 3.81m. Charles Devlin 400m 55.64. Sam Cadwallader 1500m 4:11.27 (solo run). Oscar Millington 300m H 45.46, LJ 5.62m (+2.2). Ebuka Okpala LJ 6.75m (+1.8). Nadia Evans (13) 100m 12.90 (+1.4). Charlotte Holland 400m 59.48.



Auckland City Athletics meeting, Mt Smart Stadium, 11 October 2017: James Guthrie-Croft 60m 7.05 (+5.6), 100m 11.18 (+1.4), 200m 3.07 (+2.4). Marcel Connal 100m 11.35 (+1.4). Charlotte Holland 100m 13.05 (+1.4), 200m 26.73 (+2.4). Zoe Taylor 100m 13.06 (+1.4). Wynton Richards 1200m 3:28.64, Catrin Dawson 3:57.4. George Carr-Smith 40m 56.36. Jack Moody 3000m 9:06.90. Murdoch McIntyre 5000m 15:29.09.



HAMILTON



Athletics Waikato Bay of Plenty Meeting, Porritt Stadium - 14 October 2017



Isaac Milne 110m H 15.19 (+3.2). Anthony Nobilo 6kg HT 62.08m. Katie-Lee Roper HJ 1.61m PB. Kayla Goodwin LJ 5.34m (NWI), TJ 10.38m (NWI). Annalies Kalma TJ 10.29m (NWI).



WELLINGTON



Melrose Shield Meeting, Newtown Park - 14 October 2017



The Melrose Shield was presented to the Lower Hutt Amateur Athletic and Cycling Club in 1948 by the late A (Bill) Melrose for interclub competition for relay races and teams events. The annual competition was held during twilight hours at the Lower Hutt Recreation ground. Kiwi was the first club to win the shield in 1948 and the last time it was held in 1989, Hutt Valley T & F Club won it. Olympic Harrier and Athletic Club were the winners this year. Club teams compete for points in track relays, shot put, long jump and high jump relays. It has been brought back into the Athletics Wellington calendar for the second season in a row. Bills daughter-in-law, Dawn Melrose, a prominent Wellington official was on hand to present the shield to the winners.



CHRISTCHURCH



Athletics Canterbury Season Opening Day, Rawhiti Domain - 14 October 2017



Lauren Bruce HT 57.83m. Kelsey Berryman 100m 12.33 (+0.4) mx. Dean van der Busse HJ 1.95m, Marcus Wolton 1.90m also 100m 11.81m (+0.4), Jared Neighbours 1.80m PB also kg SP 13.34m B, 700g JT 51.76m. Nic Forster LJ 6.60m (+1.5). Seamus Mulrooney 6kg SP 13.77m PB, 1.75kg DT 41.95m PB. Anastasia Naylor HJ 1.60m, Kate Davies 1.60m. Ashleigh Leonard 3kg SP 11.69m, Tapenisa Havea 11.62m. Max Attwell 400m 52.53.



OTAGO



Athletics Otago Meeting, Caledonian Ground - 14 October 2017



Nathan Macdonell 100m 11.47 (0.0). Felix McDonald 800m 1:59.64. Hamish Mears 5kg SP 12.95m, 1.5kg DT 42.93m. Ethan Walker 700g JT 49.36m. Michael Scholten 800g JT 41.57m. Tara McNally 300m H 48.74. Zharna Beattie 3kg SP 10.51m. Dyani Shepherd-Oates 3kg HT 47.08m. Storm Maole 3kg HT 37.44m PB.



INVERCARGILL



Athletics Southland Meeting, Surrey Park - 13 October 2017



Tim Baker LJ 6.27m (0.0). Andrew Allan LJ 6.20m (+0.8), TJ 13.42m (1.9). Sam Colyer TJ 12.28m (+2.8). Jack Welsh 800g JT 45.99m. Emma McColl TJ 11.00m (+1.7). Jessica Senior 500g JT 31.44m. Anna Skerrett 3kg SP 11.13m. Teagan Ashley 3kg SP 11.05m.



NETHERLANDS



42nd Amsterdam Marathon, 15 October: Lawrence Cherono of Kenya won in a course record of 2:05:09. Ethiopian Tadelech Bekele, first woman, also set a course record of 2:21:54. New Zealands Zane Robertson in his marathon debut started and withdrew at 29km.



Robertson who went through the half in 63:59, about a minute behind the leading bunch, said its not always happy days in sport.



"It was a rough day out there, unfortunately some consistent problems I have had kicked me out at 29km. Once Im healthy Ill try again in the near future," he said.



"How I bounce back will define me," he added.



Robertson holds the New Zealand national half marathon record of 59:47.



AUSTRALIA



NSW Throwers Meeting, Greystanes Sydney, 8 October: Warren Button HT 58.35m (2).



Medibank Melbourne Marathon, 15 October: 2016 New Zealand marathon champion Nick Horspool was fifth in a personal best by four and a half minutes of 2:20:10 and Christchurch Marathon winner Ciaran Faherty was ninth in 2:26:41. Perth based Kenyan Isaac Birir won in 2:14:08 from Kenyan John Langat 2:14:27. Celia Sullohern from New South Wales was the first woman in 2:29:27.



In the half marathon Caden Shields was fifth in 1:06:19 and Oska Baynes sixth in 1:06:54. Brett Robinson of Australia won in 1:04:01 and Ethiopian Makda Haji was the first woman in 1:10:39. Mel Aitken was eighth woman in 1:20:42 and first in the 40-44 age group.



SOUTH AFRICA



Grey College/OMS Invitational, Bloemfontein, 14 October: Mine De Klerk 3kg SP 13.75m, DT 38.68m, 500g JT 43.32m PB.



OBITUARY



Prominent cross country selector and coach Brent Rollo of Rangiora Canterbury died on Monday 16 October after a brief illness. Brent was a national cross country and road selector for eight years from 1999 to 2007, and the convenor 2004 to 2006. He was manager of the New Zealand team to the 2005 world cross country championships in France. As a competitor he ran for the New Brighton Club and regularly took part in the Takahe to Akaroa relay.



Brent was passionate follower of the sport, had a considerable knowledge of cross country and road, was careful in his considerations and was well respected. He had the athlete at heart, was always available to talk and was kind and easy to work with. He was patron of the North Canterbury Athletic Club.



His son Reon and daughter Shirlene both competed with success.



ROAD AND TRAIL RACES AROUND THE COUNTRY



Auckland



Waitakere Half Marathon, 15 October: Adam Gallagher 1:18:22, Dion ONeale 1:21:59, Steve Darby 1:26:46. Hannah Oldroyd 1:23:56, Emma Whyte 1:42:40, Sandi Woldridge 1:45:05.



Taupo



Taupo Ultramarathon, 14 October: 100km; Nick Johnston 8:33:59, Richard Coghlan 9:24:08, Rhys Johnston 9:32:58. Lesley Turner Hall 10:43:28, Erin Vaughan 11:50:23, Sarah Fisher 12:08:13. 50km; David Nielsen 4:07:02, Cameron Mumby 4:12:55, Greg McNeil 4:35:29. Raeana Connell 4:36:20, Kirsten van Dorp 4:38:17, Ngarama Milner-Olsen 5:12:46.



Nelson



Abel Tasman 36km Coastal Classic, Awaroa to Marahau, 14 October: Vajin Armstrong 2:26:26, Flavio Vianna 2:34:00, Tim Wright 2:34:33. Sally Gibbs 2:48:37, Freyja Prentice 2:49:18, Tania McWilliams 2:51:00.



Christchurch



Crater Rim Ultra Run, Port Hills, 15 October: 50km; Weston Hill 4:38:17, Chris Dunell 4:48:51, Jimmy Ireland 5:32:48. Sia Svendsen 6:19:20, Victoria Apablaza 6:24:50, Alison Cambell 6:50:17. 21km; Sean Eustace 1:26:57, Ieuan van der Peet 1:29:54, Hayden Zervos 1:33:55. Suran Dickson 1:47:54, Agnetha Korevaar 2:00:21, Brigitte Masse 2:04:23..



Invercargill



Southland Festival of Running, 15 October: Marathon; Jerome Lagumbay 2:53:07, Kelvin Meade 2:53:08, Glenn Sutton 2:54:57. Bella Bloomfield 3:02:01 PB, Sally Nicoll 4:44:24, Dorothy Horrell 5:29:27. Half marathon; Brad Trebilcock 1:22:25, Hamish Hargest 1:24:15, Andrew Ronald 1:31:06. Tanya Copeland 1:30:39, Catherine Calverley 1:38:07, Melissa Wilson 1:44:03. 10km; Dwight Grieve 34:27, Buddy Small 35:02, Jack McNaughton 35:47. Katherine Barker 44:19, Brianna Miller 49:21, Gabby Arnott 50:36.



