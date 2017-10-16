Dame Valerie Adams today shared with the world the first photo of her baby daughter, Kimoana Josephine Adams Price.

The Kiwi Olympian shared four photos on Facebook of baby Kimoana being bathed and dressed by her family members at just three days old.

"At 3 days old, she had her 2 nana's and her papa come in to bathe her for the first time," the proud new mum wrote.

"It was so beautiful to watch them in action and the amount of love and joy expressed was just amazing," she added.

Advertisement

Baby Kimoana is so loved. At 3 days old, she had her 2 nana’s and her papa come in to bathe her for the first time🛁. It... Posted by Valerie Adams on Sunday, 15 October 2017

Adams and husband Gabriel Price welcomed Kimoana to the world last Wednesday.

She is the couple's first child.

In April, Dame Valerie told the Herald on Sunday that becoming a mother was bigger than any gold medal.

"We couldn't be happier," she said.

"I've always wanted to be a mum. This is bigger for me than any gold medal."