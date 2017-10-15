There may yet be a New Zealand skipper in the upcoming Volvo Ocean Race after Dutchman Simeon Tienpont was axed from Team AkzoNobel over the weekend amid curious circumstances.

In a stunning turn of events less than week from the start of the nine-month round the world race, AkzoNobel announced they have removed Tienpont for "breach of contract".

The late controversy has the Dutch team scrambling to rebuild their campaign ahead of the start of leg one in Alicante this weekend. Among those touted as a likely replacement for Tienpont is Kiwi sailor Brad Jackson, a veteran of six round the world campaigns.

Jackson, whose was aboard Grant Dalton's winning entry NZ Endeavour in the 1993/94 race, is currently listed as the team's watch captain/helmsman.

The other option is Australian Chris Nicholson, who skippered Team NZ's CAMPER entry in the 2011/12 race. Nicholson had not been planning to race in the upcoming edition, having been hired by AkzoNobel as team coach, but he is considered a natural fit to step into the on-board leadership role.

The Dutch team are yet to indicate when an appointment will be made, but yesterday reinforced its "unwavering commitment" to the Volvo Ocean Race.

"The sailing team and management are working together to move forward and find the best solution for the race," AkzoNobel said in a statement

"As soon as the new skipper is confirmed we will make sure our sailing fans are the first to know about it."

AkzoNobel have offered little detail as to why they took the remarkable step of terminating Tienpont.

"The complex nature of the events that have unfolded over the last week have meant we have been unable to communicate with our supporters as openly as we would normally do so, and for that we are sorry," the team said in a statement.

The breach in contract was related to Tienpont's management company STEAM, which had been contracted to manage all facets of AkzoNobel's entry.

"The breach was serious enough for AkzoNobel to terminate the contract with immediate effect and AkzoNobel then took over the full management of the team. Simeon was offered the option to continue as skipper but opted not to continue and has left the team."

Tienpont also issued a statement over the weekend, claiming he was not clear on the reasons for his termination.

"They talk about a contract break, which is absolutely unfounded and is very damaging to my reputation, especially in view of the timing, just before the start of the race," he said.

"I can only guess that it is about a small budget overrun on a safety issue, but we have always been 100% transparent to AkzoNobel about our financial affairs and all our expenses have been made with their approval. It is them, not me, who is in clear breach of the contract."

Tienpont is not new to controversy after being implicated in the cheating scandal that tainted Oracle Team USA's second victory in 2013, as Tienpont admitted altering one of the team's AC45s used during the America's Cup World Series.