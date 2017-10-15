It's been described as 34 overs of mayhem.

That description doesn't do Australian Josh Dunstan's freakish batting display on the weekend justice. Not by a long stretch.

Dunstan was batting at first drop for West Augusta in their B-Grade Port Augusta Cricket Association game against Central-Stirling at Braddock Park when one of the most outrageous innings local Aussie cricket has ever seen came out of nowhere.

Off to a shaky start, Dunstan walked out to the crease with his team at 1/10.

He then proceeded to plunder 307 runs in his team's total of 9/354 from their allotted 35 overs.

Pure madness.

He sent the Kookaburra flying over the rope 40 times in his innings. He also struck nine fours.

He scored 86.7 per cent of his team's total.

The scorecard does not record how many balls Dunstan needed to notch his triple-century, but it is safe to say the run rate was healthy.

The scorecard also shows Dunstan played his part in an seventh wicket stand of 213 runs, where his teammate contributed just 18 runs - however, the scoresheet also shows Dunstan's partner knocked around plenty of singles, presumably recognising that his batting partner had morphed into some sort of cricketing demigod.

His innings is right up there with David Warner thumping Joe Root at the Walkabout and Ben Stokes' latest alleged incident as the most aggressive scenes cricket has witnessed recently.

It's also fair to say that Dunstan will be getting considered for a promotion to A-Grade this weekend.