Next up to answer our Five Minutes With questions is eight-time New Zealand discus champion and 2017 World Championship representative Marshall Hall.



What is your best athletics quality?



Id have to say resilience accompanied with my determination to succeed. Ive had multiple serious injuries/setbacks, but I never take my eye off the prize.



Why would you encourage anyone to try athletics?



Theres a great satisfaction in achieving on an individual level but experiencing athletics you are also able to get the benefit of being part of a team, travelling and making lifelong friends.



Who was your first coach and how did they influence your career?



My two older sisters. I remember being not too shabby at high jump when I was younger. My sisters used to string the hose up in the back yard for me to jump over. I looked up to them when they were athletes and since I continued with the sport, theyre my biggest supporters along with my parents.



What are your athletics weaknesses?



My six-pack! Like most people, Ive got many weaknesses. If I didnt I wouldnt continue to throw, because what would be the point if I couldnt get better? Thoracic mobility is a huge one for me due to my temperamental back. This leads to other issues and sometimes effects my technique.



What is the funniest things youve seen on an athletics track?



The streaker at the (2017) World Champs before the 100m final takes the cake. Ive also enjoyed watching steeple chasers tripping and taking a tumble into the water.



What is your favourite athletics session?



Gym testing. At the end of each six-week block I like to test the horsepower levels and measure my progress, thats always fun. I think its important to enjoy the process as much as competing.



What is the greatest thing youve witnessed at an athletics stadium?



Watching Tom (Walsh) win gold at the World Champs, nothing beats watching a fellow Kiwi team-mate take the top prize.



Who has been your toughest rival?



Probably myself. Every time I throw I go out there trying to better myself. Sometimes that can work against you.



If you could star in another sport which sport would it be?



Basketball. Its another passion of mine. I focused heavily on basketball when I was at school, which led to me playing for the NZ U18 team and various other rep teams. I grew to 6"8 aged 15, so the sport was a natural progression from being tall. I played until I was 20 when back surgery caused me to give it away and I decided to pursue discus.



When travelling to a meeting what is the most important item in your suitcase?



A change of undies and my throwing shoes. I havent forgotten my throwing shoes to this day. Although, I did arrive in Phoenix and my bag didnt show up! Thankfully, it arrived a few hours later which was a relief.



What is your greatest regret?



Not focusing on discus at a younger age. Because I only started to concentrate on discus in my 20s as a result, Im only beginning to throw well now. Having said that, Ive still got plenty of fuel in the tank and I will continue full noise for a few years yet.



Who is the person who you most admire?



Michael Jordan. Hes an absolute legend of a human. I grew up idolising the guy and to this day hes continuing to flourish off the court. Hes a very intelligent man, who has maximised every opportunity hes had.



What are you most scared of?



Spiders. Lets not go there.



What is your favourite movie and why?



Coach Carter. A classic feel good basketball movie. In terms of genre, Im a sucker for a good romcom. I have no time for horrors, Im not in to paying to be given a fright.



When was the last time you looked at your athletics medals?



Most of my medals are at my parents house in Invercargill, so I dont see those very often, but my latest national gold medal is dangling around a vase in my living room.



