Getting the chance to play in big tests is the driving force behind Sam Cane's decision to sign on for another four years with New Zealand Rugby.

The 25-year-old today re-signed with NZR until the end of the 2021 season, choosing to remain with the Chiefs for Super Rugby and Bay of Plenty at provincial level.

Cane has played 49 tests for the All Blacks, making his debut in 2012, and has become the regular starter in the number seven jersey since the retirement of Richie McCaw after the Rugby World Cup.

He told Martin Devlin on Radio Sport's Devlin Radio Show that he feels he's only just started to make his mark for the All Blacks.

Advertisement

"It's only in the last two years where I've had the chance for some regular starts. Because of that going forward it takes on a different dynamic to the previous years. I want to be a player who is involved in the big games, the big moments of those games. Hopefully in the next four years I'll get more opportunities to do that," Cane told RadioSport.

"It's a relief but only because these things take a while," Cane added. "Things have gone back and forth but to have it locked in and not have to worry about that sort of thing for the next four years is pretty cool. I'm looking forward to sticking around.

"The decision around wanting to stay in New Zealand and play for the teams I love was an easy one. Without beating around the bush getting the best deal that you can for you."

Cane has also captained the All Blacks twice, against Namibia at the 2015 World Cup and to another victory against Italy in Rome last year.

Listen: Sam Cane on the Devlin Radio Show



"I've grown into a leadership role at the Chiefs and also within the All Blacks. You've got a lot more say and I've got a pretty strong drive to see these teams successful when you're in a spot like that within a team. You've got a big say on how that team performs."

Cane has suffered a number of head knocks during his career, the latest while playing for the Chiefs against the Bulls in April, and was frank about his concern about multiple concussions.

"I'd be lying if I said it didn't worry me and I've certainly had my fair share. I've been fortunate though that none have put me out for a long period of time. I'm not taking that for granted. You only need one in the wrong spot...sometimes guys don't even have a history of it and be out for a wee while.

"It's certainly scary when you see two or three of your mates every year really really struggling with it."