Jim Gordon can be found lying on a hammock most weekends - but it's supported by three wheels and being blown along at more than 60km/h.

Gordon, 86, is the country's oldest blokart racer and has refused to slow down as he lines up for the New Zealand Open today at the Canterbury Blokart Club.

In any sport, competing against someone half your age is impressive. But Gordon regularly competes with racers less than a quarter his age.

Old age isn't slowing him down either. You would forgive him for moving into a slower kart. However, Gordon's done the opposite - he will race in the speedy lightweight performance class at the New Zealand Open, which takes place on the Air Force Museum of New Zealand's tarmac.

"When I was in the more basic kart I used to win races. Now that I'm racing in the elite crowd, I'm usually at the back," said Gordon.

Like any kind of racing, there are risks. Gordon has seen his fair share of incidents, including wheels flying high into the air. He's been involved in a few crashes himself but hasn't been put off.

"It's a dangerous sport. I've had my fair share of incidents. The last big one I ended up in hospital," said Gordon.

Blokarting is still a young sport. Gordon has been around almost five times longer than his craft has been. In 1999, the blokart was invented by Paul Beckett in the Bay of Plenty. Gordon was one of the first in Christchurch to sail a blokart when he first gave it a go on Waimairi Beach in 2004.

It's fair to say he caught the bug and since then has regularly competed at local club events and national competitions.

"In those days, it was just a small handful that started it off. Now there are more than 60 of us in Christchurch that race regularly," said Gordon.

As for when he thinks it's time to pull the plug, Gordon says "I reckon I might be getting a wee bit tired by the time I'm 100."

- Star.Kiwi