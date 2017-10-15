Sam Cane has re-committed to New Zealand Rugby until the end of the 2021 season.

The 25-year-old openside flanker has signed a four-year deal. In addition to re-signing with New Zealand Rugby, Cane has chosen to remain with the Chiefs for Super Rugby and Bay of Plenty at provincial level.

Cane joins hooker Codie Taylor as having signed up until 2021 and is the fifth All Black to commit beyond the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

"I've grown up supporting all three teams and they're teams that I love, so to re-sign was ultimately an easy decision for me, while the security of a long-term contract is great for me at this point in my career," Cane said.

"Even though I've been in the All Blacks for five years now, there is still heaps more I want to achieve in the black jersey. I'm in a leadership role with the All Blacks and the Chiefs and that's something I enjoy, and I want to contribute any way I can in helping lead and drive both those teams to succeed."

Cane has played 49 tests for the All Blacks, making his debut in 2012, and has become the regular starter in the number seven jersey since the retirement of Richie McCaw after the Rugby World Cup.

Cane has also captained the All Blacks twice, against Namibia at the 2015 World Cup and to another victory against Italy in Rome last year.

All Blacks signed on:

2021

Sam Cane

Codie Taylor

2020

Samuel Whitelock

Ben Smith

Anton Lienert-Brown

2019

Kieran Read

Owen Franks

Israel Dagg

Brodie Retallick

Aaron Smith

Julian Savea

Dane Coles

Beauden Barrett

Sonny Bill Williams

Joe Moody

Nehe Milner-Skudder

Nathan Harris

Patrick Tuipulotu

Liam Squire

Liam Coltman

Ngani Laumape