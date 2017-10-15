One of Indonesian football's most iconic players has died on the pitch following a collision with a teammate.

38-year-old goalkeeper Choirul Huda died over the weekend after clashing with teammate Ramon Rodrigues when attempting to clear a ball in the box.

Huda played his entire career at Indonesia Super League outfit Persela, playing nearly 500 games.

The incident happened in the first half of a game against Semen Padang.

According to reports he was conscious moments after the collision before complaining of pain in the chest. He then fell unconscious and was rushed to hospital where he passed away.