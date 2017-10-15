Sydney FC 3

Wellington Phoenix 2

The Wellington Phoenix have shown promising signs but eventually came away empty-handed in their round two A-League clash with Sydney FC at Allianz Stadium.

Eye-catching goals from new boys Andrija Kaludjerovic and Dario Vidosic weren't enough for the Phoenix with a brace from Brazilian striker Bobo and a rare strike from defender Michael Zullo giving Sydney a 3-2 victory.

But the Phoenix were robbed of a great late chance to equalise when an incorrect offside call went against them. Adam Parkhouse played a ball over the top to an unmarked Ali Abbas on the left wing. Abbas and striker Hamish Watson, holding a central position, were well clear of the Sydney defence with only the keeper to beat, but the promising move ended prematurely when Abbas was ruled offside.

Despite finding themselves 2-0 and 3-1 down, Wellington showed heart and attacking endeavour in equal parts as they pushed the defending champions all the way on their home patch. If the Phoenix can tighten up defensively and continue to show the cutting edge and commitment they did against their highly-vaunted opposition, a return to the A-League's top six is well within their reach.

Coach Darije Kalezic made three changes to the side which drew 1-1 with Adelaide United on opening weekend with all three returning All Whites - Tom Doyle, Michael McGlinchey and skipper Andrew Durante - coming straight into the starting eleven. There was concern when Durante left the field late in the game with injury, after fellow central defender Marco Rossi was ruled out pre-game with a groin strain.

Wellington enjoyed a bright start; Kaludjerovic and Roy Krishna both fashioning chances in the first two minutes of the contest. Sydney FC soon gained the ascendency though, putting the Phoenix defence under pressure and enjoying the majority of possession, without ever really troubling teenage goalkeeper Keegan Smith.

Just before the half-hour, Sydney skipper Alex Brosque had a golden opportunity to open the scoring but somehow managed to place a shot wide from just twelve yards when played through by Bobo. It mattered not; less than sixty seconds later the Brazilian ace took matters into his own hands, turning home the opening goal from close range with the aid of a slight deflection from lunging Phoenix defender Daniel Mullen.

Five minutes later the lead was doubled when fullback Zullo volleyed home his first A-League goal in over nine years to put the home side in firm control. Or so it seemed.

On the knock of half-time, Kaludjerovic gained Wellington a foothold back in the game, the Serbian striker scoring his first Phoenix goal with a tidy finish from the edge of the penalty area after a long ball was chested into his path by Vidosic.

Within four minutes of the restart the home side restored their two-goal buffer when Bobo nodded home his second and Sydney's third from close range. But the Phoenix roared back, Vidosic heading his second goal in as many games from a delightful right-wing cross by McGlinchey. But try as they might, the Phoenix couldn't find an equaliser.

Wellington next face Melbourne City away on Saturday.