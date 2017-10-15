Kiwi golfer Danny Lee has recorded his best result since June, finishing in a share of seventh at the PGA Tour's CIMB Classic in Malaysia.

Lee carded a second successive four-under par 68 to move up two places in his final round, ending at 14-under.

The result ends a lean period for Lee, and is his best finish since tying for third at the Travelers Championship.

American Pat Perez won the tournament by four shots at 24-under.

Elsewhere, Lydia Ko has finished in a tie for 19th at the LPGA Tour event in Incheon, South Korea.

Ko finished the tournament with an even-par 72 to move up a solitary spot in her final round, and bank a fourth consecutive top 25 finish.

Ko recorded two bogies and two birdies in a mixed display, hitting just nine of 18 greens in regulation but requiring only 26 putts

The tournament was won by Ko's namesake, Korean Jin Young Ko, at 19-under.