New Zealand Football boss Andy Martin has urged All Whites fans to make it as hard as possible for Peru in the World Cup playoff in Wellington.

FIFA recently confirmed that the home leg will be staged at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Saturday 11 November with kick-off at 4.15pm.

Martin said fans in Wellington need to make themselves heard to give the All Whites the biggest advantage possible.

"When we go overseas we know what we will get. So let's not roll out the red carpet here," Martin, CEO of NZ Football, told Tony Veitch in an interview on Newstalk ZB.

"We need to think about they're coming here onto our mana to take away ultimately $10 million, our place in the world cup, future investment in football. We need to make it as hard as possible for them from the minute they come into our country.

"We need to think about having a fabulous occasion, doing what Kiwis do well, celebrating, but we need to hear the noise."

Martin said Kiwis fans will have to make it a hostile and difficult environment.

"Let's have some fun and some banter in the crowd because we know the Peruvians - however small their number will be in the stadium compared to the Kiwis - they'll be very loud.

"What we saw with the Lions recently, we saw how they got together in their red and made a lot of noise. We know it's coming so let's be ready for it and let's really outdo them."

Martin also expressed his delight over securing the dates they wanted which will provide the All Whites with sufficient time to prepare.

"[We're] delighted we got what we wanted. We got the preparation time.

"We're used to bringing the team in, we're used to getting them ready and travelling this far. Peru won't be, so this is a good advantage for us.

"If we can go away with win or a draw, you get into that second game, who knows what can happen."