A fatal jet boat accident has brought racing to a stop at the World Championship Jet Boat Marathon in Canterbury this afternoon.

Canterbury Police are attending the accident at the Waimakariri River, with the accident occurring about 10:50am.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson says they attended but did not transport anyone to hospital because the patient had already died. There were no other injuries.

Maritime New Zealand says police are leading the investigation on behalf of the Coroner.



Spokesman Vince Cholewa said Maritime New Zealand will they help police as required.

It is just the second day of the week long World Championship competition taking place on eight rivers across the South Island.

Today's event was the Waimakariri Up and Down, which followed the Circuit Time Trail yesterday.