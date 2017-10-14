When Aussie Rules footy mates Michael Sleep-Dalton and Joel Whitford hatched a plan to become American football punters, little did they know they'd be lining up against each other in front of 70,000 screaming fans.

But that's exactly what will happen tomorrow when the two boys face off in the clash between Arizona State and Washington universities - more than 13,000kms from Geelong, where they first met.

The pair played Aussie Rules together at St Joseph's and dreamt of one day running out on the MCG as AFL footballers, eventually spending time at VFL clubs - Sleep-Dalton at Werribee and Whitford at Geelong.

But, after seeing the success of Sleep-Dalton's cousin Cameron Johnston as an American Football punter at Ohio State, they decided they could use their booming boots in another footy code.

They both went through the Aussie punting factory ProKick Australia, before Sleep-Dalton headed to Arizona State and then Whitford landed at Washington - remarkably, both in the same PAC-12 college conference, meaning they will play regular games against each other.

The pair once lived together and their friendship will come full circle in Tempe, Arizona at 1.30pm AEDT on Sunday.

"I'm stoked to be able to catch up with him and kick a few balls in Sun Devil Stadium," Whitford, 24, said.

"It's definitely something we spoke about years ago but hard to believe we are actually going to play against each other for the next three years in the PAC-12 conference."

Whitford's Huskies are undefeated and ranked fifth in the entire nation, leaving Sleep-Dalton's Sun Devils with an unenviable task.

"Our season isn't bad but isn't great, we just lost three close games and we are 2-3 ... I hope we can get the win but they are a very good side and ranked five in the nation, so it's a big game for us," Sleep-Dalton, 25, said.

Sleep-Dalton made the news last year when he was filmed banging drop punts through the uprights at Sun Devils Stadium.