Kiwi golfer Danny Lee sits just inside the top 10 after three rounds of the latest PGA event in Malaysia.

Lee collected four birdies through the front nine on day three, adding another at the 10th before faltering with back-to-back bogeys at the 13th and 14th.

He regrouped to birdie the par-four 16th and finish on four-under 68 to share ninth place with three others.

He sits 11 strokes off the pace set by outright leader Pat Perez of the US, who fired an eight-under third round 64 and holds a four-stroke lead lead over compatriot Xander Schauffele.

An erratic first round in Kuala Lumpur - including two bogeys, two double bogeys and a triple bogey - left Lee tied 60th and nine shots off the lead.

But a strong second-round of seven-under-par 65 lifted him back into a share of eighth, before his solid third round set him up to push for a top-10 finish.

Meanwhile, star New Zealand golfer Lydia Ko has eased fractionally up the leaderboard at the LPGA Tour event in Incheon, South Korea.

Two shots off the pace after an opening round 68, Ko had slipped well down the leaderboard after a second-round 73 left her in a share of 25th.

The 20-year-old former world No.1 carded a steady three-under third-round 69 and now sits in 20th place with five others.

Outright leader Jin Young Ko's third-round 66 leaves her 15 under the card, with a two-stroke lead over compatriots In Gee Chun and Sung Hyun Park.

Ko, now ranked ninth in the world, has not won an LPGA event since July 2016.