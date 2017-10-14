Not all heroes wear capes but some do wear football helmets.

And in a cool video posted on Friday showing the game between Washington State University and University of California, Berkeley, quarterback Ross Bower shows his physical prowess by doing a flip into the end-zone.

In the brief clip, the Heisman-headed athlete is hiked the ball while on 3rd and goal.

He steps back, looks to see if anyone is available for the throw and jets off down the field hoping to score.

Advertisement

As a WSU player charges towards him, the nimble player leaps and effortlessly pulls off a 360 degree flip into the end-zone.

The crowd goes wild as Bower's teammates rush #3 who throws the ball into the stands after he scores.

The team celebrates and the crowd continues cheering for the team that eventually wins 37-3.

WSU has won their last six games, making this their first loss.

California Golden Bears have had a rocky season, only winning four games while losing three.