Braden Currie's lead at the Ironman World Championships in Hawaii hasn't lasted long.

The Kiwi rode into the lead, early in the 180 kilometre bike ride, before suffering a puncture which dropped him back to 39th.

Compatriot Terenzo Bozzone is eighth, five minutes off the lead at the last marker.

There's a 42 kilometre run to come.

Follow live here: https://www.redbull.tv/video/AP-1T3NFVFDD1W11/ironman-world-championship