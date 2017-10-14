All Whites striker Chris Wood headed home a late equaliser to earn Burnley a 1-1 draw against Winston Reid's West Ham United in the English Premier League overnight.

West Ham - captained by All Whites skipper Reid - opened the scoring in the 19th minute then repelled waves of Burnely attacks before Wood struck in the 85th minute.

West Ham striker Andy Carroll picked up two quick yellow cards in the first half for elbowing James Tarkowski in the air, then barreling into Ben Mee moments later.

That left the Hammers with more than an hour to protect Michail Antonio's freak goal and it proved too much of a challenge. Wood pounced late to deny the visitors their first back-to-back wins of the season.

Advertisement

Antonio's opener at Turf Moor came after a muscular heave upfield from West Ham goalkeeper Joe Hart.

Antonio set off in pursuit but wouldn't have got near goal had Mee not misjudged the ball. Antonio was gifted possession and rounded goalkeeper Nick Pope to roll the ball into an open net.

Wood eventually salvaged a point in the 85th, rising to nod Johann Berg Gudmundsson's delivery beyond Hart and compounding Carroll's guilt.

After eight matches, West Ham has eight points, five fewer than Burnley which is undefeated in its last six league games.