The Vantage Black Sticks Men and Women will fight it out against their Australian rivals in tomorrows Oceania Cup finals in Sydney.



The Women play out a rematch against the Hockeyroos at 5pm (NZT) after being edged 2-1 in Saturday nights round robin clash.



Australia had the better of the first half and went into the sheds leading 2-0 after goals from Maddy Fitzpatrick and Brooke Peris.



New Zealand lifted after the break and evened out the game statistics through some great attacking hockey as they hunted for goals.



A 53rd minute field goal from Olivia Merry gave the Kiwis a sniff but the Hockeyroos were able to desperately hold on under huge pressure to take the result.



Meanwhile, the Vantage Black Sticks Men swept Papua New Guinea 19-0 in their encounter to set up a gold medal match against the Kookaburras at 7:30pm tomorrow (NZT).



The Kiwis were fuelled by a five goal bag from Sam Lane while Jared Panchia netted four times and Daniel Harris and Cory Bennett both scored doubles.



New Zealand will be hungry for revenge over the Aussies after being defeated 5-1 by the world number two ranked hosts on Thursday.



Both mens and womens Oceania Cup gold medal matches will be streamed live through www.epicentre.tv

VANTAGE BLACK STICKS WOMEN: 1 (Olivia Merry)



AUSTRALIA: 2 (Maddy Fitzpatrick, Brooke Peris)



Halftime: Australia 2-0



VANTAGE BLACK STICKS MEN: 19 (Sam Lane 5, Jared Panchia 4, Cory Bennett 2, Daniel Harris 2, Hayden Phillips, Leo Mitai-Wells, James Coughlan, Nick Elder, Nick Ross, Harry Miskimmin)



PAPUA NEW GUINEA: 0



Halftime: New Zealand 11-0





- This story has been automatically published using a media release from Hockey NZ