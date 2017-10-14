Six players from New Zealand A have been added to the Black Caps one-day international squad for their series against India, with Glenn Phillips and Todd Astle in line to make their debuts.



Astle, Matt Henry, Henry Nicholls, Colin Munro, Phillips and George Worker will join the national side after the conclusion of the New Zealand A tour against India A.



Ish Sodhi and Tom Bruce will travel with the squad for the ODIs, having been named in the Twenty20 contingent. Ross Taylor and Worker will return to New Zealand after the ODIs.

Selector and New Zealand A manager Gavin Larsen said Astle and Phillips had earned their spots through domestic form and performances in India.



"Todd brings all-round skill to the squad; quality leg spin, athleticism in the field as well as being able to contribute with the bat.



"Glenn has made an immediate effect in [15 games of List A] domestic cricket and has certainly taken his opportunity with New Zealand A, including an outstanding 140 not out [off 130 balls].

"Glenn is an option for us with the gloves in both Twenty20s and ODIs, so we feel we have our bases covered with the 15 we've picked."

Larsen said all of the players picked across the squads had some experience in India.

"But we know we're playing at six different venues and are going to have to adapt quickly and continually."

New Zealand play two warm-ups before the first ODI in Mumbai on October 22.



ODI squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, George Worker.

T20 squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Todd Astle, Tom Bruce, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.