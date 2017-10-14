Elijah Taylor believes Jason Taumalolo deserves a second chance.

Taylor says he would have no problem playing with Taumalolo for the Kiwis in the future.

But he admits he was shocked by Taumalolo's late switch to Tonga for the Rugby League World Cup starting this month.

In the wake of Taumalolo's defection last week, Kiwis captain Adam Blair questioned whether the Cowboys lock could be welcomed back into the fold, saying there would be trust issues after he "turned his back" on the Kiwis.

Former New Zealand skipper Benji Marshall also questioned Taumalolo's commitment to the cause, saying he had been "disrespectful" to the jersey.

Taylor, who could play his first test since 2013 at the World Cup, takes a slightly different view. Like many, he wasn't impressed by Taumalolo's handling of the situation, but doesn't think that should compromise any future New Zealand representation.

"It was pretty surprising, I didn't see that one coming," Taylor told the Herald on Sunday, when asked about Taumalolo's late withdrawal.

"With all the Tongan boys [who switched], I was pretty shocked, pretty surprised. I can't speak for them or other players but the communication could have been better."

But Taylor has an open mind on future ramifications.

"What happens in the future, that's up to the people at the top," added Taylor. "That's not my decision, That's for the New Zealand Rugby League to sort out. But if he is eligible to play for the Kiwis again, he should get that opportunity to play.

"He's a great player, one of the best forwards in the game. When he has played for New Zealand, he has represented the jersey, the country, his family and his team-mates well.

"I can't see any reason why he shouldn't get another opportunity to play for the Kiwis ... I would play alongside him, definitely, 100 per cent."

Taylor has been a direct beneficiary of the slew of withdrawals from the New Zealand side. After being in the squad for the Anzac test in May, the 27-year-old got the call from coach David Kidwell last Monday that every player dreads.

"He told me I had just missed out," said Taylor. "He said if there were injuries in the grand final, I would have got an opportunity but that everyone had pulled through okay. I was nearly there ... but not quite."

Taylor, who had been training with a core of Kiwis prospects for more than a month, accepted his fate. He began to make plans for a family holiday in November, before another call from Kidwell last Thursday morning, when he was told to pack his bags.

"I was ecstatic, excited, pretty emotional," said Taylor, who admits he was close to tears. "I thought, when I missed out at first, that's probably my Kiwis duties done for my career. There's a lot of depth in the back row and it gets harder and harder to make it. Probably my wife was a bit frustrated, but I was so grateful to be back in the team again."

Taylor is on the small side for modern day back rowers, but has an attitude and application second to none. And he has a hunger and drive few can match, the kind of ingredient that the Kiwis, down on star power, will need.

"I think our chances are just as high, with the experience and the players that we have in the team," said Taylor. "We have lost a few big names but I am very confident in what this team can do and I can't wait to get into camp."