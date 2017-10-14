Quality mare Francaletta has added black type performance to her impressive pedigree with a priceless victory at Hawera.

The half-sister by High Chaparral to the European stakes winner Asset soared to another level on Saturday when she won the group three Rich Hill Stud Taranaki Breeders' Stakes.

"The only thing we were a bit worried about was the track," said Andrew Forsman, who prepares the five-year-old with Murray Baker. "She was drawn in and they were getting off the fence, but thankfully it's all worked out.

Any fears about the going were quickly allayed when rider Michael Coleman bounced Francaletta, who is raced by prominent owner Lib Petagna, away quickly to get outside the leader Aide Memoire.

After a brief tussle, Francaletta got the better of Aide Memoire to win for the sixth time in her eight start career.

"She's a good mare and it's lovely to get some black type for her," Coleman said.

- NZ Racing Desk