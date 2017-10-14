Redzel, orphaned as a foal, raced by a group of everyday Australians, and once maligned as a speedy squib, has won the world's richest race on turf, the $10 million The TAB Everest (1200m) at Royal Randwick on Saturday.

The Peter and Paul Snowden-trained Redzel went into The Everest on a four-race winning streak, including his track record-breaking effort in The Shorts last start.

This form surge has resulted in Redzel discarding the "most improved sprinter in training" label to be recognised now as one of the nation's elite gallopers.

Redzel finished first with Vega Magic and Brave Smash third.

Advertisement

"I can't talk. I haven't seen the old man, I don't even know where he is. It is a massive thing for the stable and just so relieved," Snowden said after the win.

Winning jockey Kerrin McEvoy said: "He is a little star, isn't he? So privileged to be riding these horses for Peter and Paul Snowden. Master horsemen and job well done to them.

"So patient with this fella. Early in his career and paying the dividends now.

"What a race to win. So exciting to be part of it. Yeah, it was such a huge buzz."

Redzel has been regarded as the nation's most improved sprinter for about 12 months now but it is time to discard that tag - he is a genuine, outstanding Group 1-winning sprinter.