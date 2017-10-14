Danny Lee remains on track for his best result in months, after another solid round at the PGA Tour's CIMB Classic in Malaysia.

Lee fired a third round four-under par 68 to be in ninth place at 10-under for the tournament.

He started his round strongly this afternoon, quickly moving to five-under through 10 holes, before successive bogies on 13 and 14 knocked him back. A birdie on 16 was enough to keep Lee steady, with his 68 only dropping him one spot on the low-scoring course.

The 27-year-old hit an uninspiring nine of 14 fairways and a stabilising 15 of 18 greens in regulation, but his putting was again strong to keep him safely inside the top 10.

Lee hasn't recorded a top 10 on Tour since the Greenbrier Classic in early July, with four missed cuts and two withdrawals in his last seven events.

Hopes of a victory are negligible however, considering Lee sits a hefty 11 shots behind Pat Perez, who shot an eight-under 64 to hold a four shot lead over fellow American Xander Schauffele.

Lee is in a better position than his compatriot Lydia Ko however, who sits in a share of 20th at the LPGA Tour's KEB Hana Bank Championship in South Korea.

Ko carded a nice three-under 69 to move up five spots on the leaderboard, bouncing back after her poor second round of 73.

Ko had a bogey-free round, starting quickly with birdies on her opening and third holes, before reeling off 14 straight pars. A birdie on the last capped off a steady round, but Ko will need to go lower to further improve her position tomorrow.

The former world number one was in contention after an opening 68, but her one-over second round resigned Ko to a middling position.

Ko is nine shots off the lead, held by 22-year-old Korean namesake Jin Young Ko, at 15-under.