Daniel Pearce has thrown away a four-shot lead to be tied with Jared Pender at the Augusta Funds Management, Ngamotu Classic presented by PipeTech after a dramatic finish to the third round.



Pender signed his card for a four-under (68) with the knowledge he was three shots behind Pearce before a bogey, double bogey finish from the overnight leader levelled things up to create a mouth-watering final round.



In contrasting fashion from his interrupted second round of nine-under (63), Pearce came home in an ambulance after what was looking like a one-horse race.



"I was just a little tired to be honest, its been a tough day and just ran out of steam a little bit at the end," said Pearce.



"Im happy to be leading, but disappointed at the same time. After a good start, I let things slip at the end. The body still feels good and I am putting really nicely, so all should be back to normal tomorrow."



Pender who made clutch birdies on 16 and 17 proved he is playing an enjoyable brand of golf and will be dangerous tomorrow.



"I had no idea what was going on behind me, so it was a bit of a surprise to see the leaderboard when I got home," said Pender.



"Im just enjoying my golf with no expectations, so its going to be a fun day with big Pearcey."



Moving day lived up to its reputation with more than just Pender throwing their name into the ring. Kieran Muir shot the days lowest round of 65 to rise to six-under, but Mark Brown (69) and Harry Bateman (67) will be ecstatic to also be in contention.



Brown and Bateman are neck in neck in the New Zealand Order of Merit, so tomorrow will play a big part with last weeks champion, Harry Bateman currently leading the race.



FULL LEADERBOARD HERE



Caryn Khoo has turned the tables in the womens field to now have a two-shot lead over Rose Zheng entering the fourth and final round.



Khoo carded a solid round of three-over par in windy conditions, while Zheng couldnt maintain her consistency shooting a disappointing six-over.



After spending the past five years in at the University of Nevada, Khoo is pleased to be home and performing on the big stage.



"I havent been in this position for a while, so its nice to be home and playing well," beamed Khoo.



"Hitting fairways has been the key to my game this week in the wind and hopefully I can hold off Rose [Zheng] who is a really good player."



However, she is coming up against the current New Zealand Amateur champion in Zheng who will not lie down as she looks to capture her second career title on the Jennian Homes Charles Tour.



Play will start at 8:30am with the potential for two new Jennian Homes Charles Tour winners.



- This story has been automatically published using a media release from Golf NZ