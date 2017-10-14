Follow live updates of the Silver Ferns' final Constellation Cup clash against Australia.

The Ferns need a win to avoid a series sweep, after losing the first three tests. A loss would consign the Ferns to just their second whitewash defeat since the Constellation Cup was introduced in 2010.

A loss would also mean if you discount their January three-test series against Wales, the New Zealand side will finish the international season with a negative win-loss record, having also dropped two games against England last month.

Today is the Ferns' final opportunity to restore some respectability to their season and, more importantly, confidence in the young New Zealand side as next year's Commonwealth Games loom on the horizon.