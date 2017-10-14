Waikato's 31-year reign in the Premiership has come to an end.

Following five straight seasons of flirting with relegation, Waikato have failed to pull one last rabbit out of the hat, falling 36-32 to Bay of Plenty to be consigned to the Championship in 2018.

Their defeat saved Auckland from the ignominy of relegation, but on the balance, it is hard to argue that Waikato deserved to stay up.

The Mooloos ended their season with a provincial record seven straight defeats, and their flaws were on display once again in a limp effort against a mediocre Bay side.

Mediocre might be a worthy descriptor for Waikato as well. Their last five seasons had seen them fail to make the playoffs, yet they always managed to hang onto their Premiership status.

They can't claim that any more, although in truth, it is probably not a major blow. In the current format, relegation does more to a province's reputation than their bottom line. After all, next season will see Waikato largely play the exact same sides, for the same financial gain.

Yet, it is still a fall from grace for the 2011 Premiership winners, who were given chance after chance to save themselves from relegation, but continually fell short.

The same was true today. On several occasions, Bay of Plenty looked to have secured a substantial lead, before Waikato crept back into the contest.

A 19-5 advantage was dragged back to 19-19, and Waikato almost threatened a miraculous comeback when down 36-22 with eight minutes remaining.

However, their one overriding issue all season - goal-kicking - again played a pivotal part.

Before today, they were kicking at a shocking 57 per cent, and their shambolic efforts were reinforced with a 3/7 showing from the tee.

Sam Christie somehow managed to land a penalty closer to the corner flag than the posts, so Waikato turned to Pita Ahki - who had never kicked before - as part of a four-man kicking rotation.

Their in-play kicking was not much better. Halfback Harrison Levien twice put up aimless boxkicks which were returned with interest by Bay of Plenty.

Levien wasn't aided by some hapless defence, but his wastefulness saw the Bay run in two tries as a result, and led to his benching after just 36 minutes.

Bay of Plenty's backs were dangerous - led by Lalakai Foketi and Monty Ioane - and while Waikato also showed promise when spreading the ball wide, they were lacking the final product.

However, Foketi's yellow card for a deliberate knockdown brought Waikato back into the contest, but Ahki suffered the same fate in the second half, when Waikato held a 22-19 lead.

By the time he returned, Bay of Plenty had racked up 17 unanswered points, and while Waikato scored two late tries, it was always going to be too late.

Auckland - who continue their record of having never been relegated - were left toasting their well-earned bonus point against Canterbury on Friday night, which eventually proved the difference in keeping them in the first division.

Bay of Plenty, meanwhile, could replace Waikato in the Premiership, with their bonus-point win booking them a home Championship semifinal.

Bay of Plenty 36 (L. Foketi 2, C. Tiatia, T. Hepetema, L. Campbell tries; M. Delany 4 cons, pen)

Waikato 32 (A. Moli, S. Reece, P. Ahki, L. McWhannell, L. Uhila tries; Ahki con, pen; Reece con)

HT: 19-12