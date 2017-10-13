Mauricio Pochettino has accused Pep Guardiola of being "disrespectful" and making a "sad comment" which his players had "laughed at" after he described Tottenham Hotspur as the "Harry Kane team".

The Spurs manager did not hold back in his forthright criticism of Guardiola after the Manchester City manager had listed the "Harry Kane team" alongside Manchester United and Chelsea and Premier League title contenders following his side's recent victory at Stamford Bridge.

Pochettino said that Guardiola had not been a "gentleman" with his remarks and would not have appreciated his Barcelona side, when he was in charge of the club, being labelled the "Lionel Messi team".

"He [Guardiola] was part of the big success of Barcelona with Messi at his best. I never said it was the 'Messi team'," Pochettino said. "I always said it was Barcelona, it was Pep Guardiola, and I think everyone deserves to be recognised as being part of the success of the team. But I think that many people took those words as [being] very sad and disrespectful to the club. And for many players that are here... it's a strange situation [for them]."

Pochettino added of Guardiola: "Sometimes, he struggles to keep his position and be a gentleman. I take that situation - it didn't affect me but in reality, it was very disrespectful for many people. It's difficult to understand."

Continuing his theme, Pochettino went on: "But in my case, personally, I didn't take it in a bad way. It wasn't disrespectful to me. Only I express my feeling that for a lot of people it was unnecessary to say that. But I think we need to move on.

"For me, Harry Kane is one of the best strikers. It doesn't change nothing for me. And I think it's important that our position is [to] be clear, be calm, not be aggressive with our opponent. Our responsibility is massive. But I think it's important to respect every single opinion and I respect his opinion."

Pochettino, clearly, does not feel Spurs are a 'one-man' team. "I think everyone knows how Tottenham is, everyone knows how Manchester United is, how was Barcelona, how was Argentina," he said. "It's a collective sport. Everyone needs to do his job. And always it's collective. Of course, sometimes it's difficult because the media and [there is] the temptation to recognise and to be focused on some people, or some players."

Pochettino was asked whether Guardiola's comments would motivate his players and replied: "No. It's a sad comment, because the players laugh about that but if you're a manager, you must show more - be above this type of comment. I respect his opinion but I don't think the players will be more or less motivated. It's the same. But it's sad, a sad comment. It is not right in today's football when we want to show fair play and respect. It's okay for the players to laugh about it - supporters, fans, people who care about the team. But the players have moved on."

Pochettino has not spoken to Guardiola about his comment but then said: "No. He didn't call me... yet. Maybe after the press conference he will call me. I am sure that he will be glad to. Of course I would be happy to talk to him."