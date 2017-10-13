Video has emerged showing the moment a fight broke out at Bank of America Stadium Thursday night, as Carolina Panthers fans were watching their team take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

The video shows a man wearing a Cam Newton jersey turn around and address an older man seated behind him, wearing a white T-shirt.

The Panthers fan then proceeds to punch the older man several times, causing blood to stream down the victim's face.

Fans seated around the dueling pair stepped in to separate them, and eventually the younger man grabbed his girlfriend and left.

Warren Carrigan is the man who shot the video. He wrote in the caption that the older man complained to the couple for standing throughout the game - blocking his view.

'Dude bro & his chicka were standing for the entire game. words gradually got more and more escalated,' Carrigan wrote.

Things got so bad that eventually a single mom and her son seated nearby got up and left.

'After that, the lid was off. The dude took offense to the couple never sitting down and obstructing his view. The victim telling the dude bro how they're being jerks and how rude they are for not sitting. The dude bro turns around and calls the victim a 'geriatric f***', 'f****t', and 'hick'. Then sucker punches him right in the face,' Carrigan said.

He added: 'I don't know if he got away or left in handcuffs, but I hope it's the latter.'

Carrigan said the aggressor was seated in section 541 row 24 seat 10. He said both he and the victim were wearing Panthers gear.

After the video started circulating on social media, the Panthers said they were working with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police to investigate the incident. It's unclear if the aggressor in the fight was arrested.

'We are aware of it and are in contact with club security,' NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said, per Pro Football Talk. 'We have robust security plans in place at all of our games. ... We take all of these very seriously.'