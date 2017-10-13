The SKYCITY Breakers flexed their NBL muscles and this time did so for long enough to get their first win of the season, defeating the Sydney Kings 87-85 at Spark Arena on the back of a vintage performance from Kirk Penney and an improved all round effort.



Penney turned back the clock in an imperious display, with a game high 25 points featuring 6 beautifully hit three pointers. It was largely down to Penneys first half 19 points that the home side had a comfortable 54-41 lead at the half, a lead that Sydney closed though and took the game to the final play on the buzzer.



DJ Newbill was another of many heroes on the night, his 22 points including a clutch drive to the basket and lay up with time almost up to give the Breakers their final and most important lead. Shea Ili showed his immense promise at this level with a career performance of 15 points, 4 assists, 1 steal and defensive hustle in 28 explosive minutes.



Head Coach Paul Henare was pleased with the improvements in his side from last week and spoke of an emotional roller coaster of a final quarter.



"I am quite an emotional guy and get involved in this sport, but in terms of trying to get the guys on the same page at both ends, covering our assignments - Sydney are a good team, they can score and put pressure on us at the end. But I am proud of my guys, we needed a play at the end to get the win but to have the composure, I am really proud of them to come away with that one.



"We took care of the ball, to have 9 turnovers is a massive work on for us, getting the production from our bench - I didnt lay a challenge down but I spoke to them about how important they are to our group, to see that positive play from them was good to see.



"If we can be multi-dimensional we are a tough team to scout, I think we can have guys on any given night that can score, like Kirk and DJ put points on the board, Tommy and Sosa have shown what they can do and across the board we had different guys step up at different times. That gives confidence to anyone that steps on the floor that they have the right when they are feeling it, and obviously Kirk was feeling it tonight."



Penney shrugged off questions about his new role off the bench.



"You are on the court you play ball and compete, it is just playing, if you are starting or off the bench you just do what you do. For me I am just trying to play the best basketball I can. Pauli and I have spoken about it, we have a great lineup and great starting five and some real good guys coming off the bench."



The Breakers won the boards 37-31 and kept turnovers to a highly respectable 9 on a night when both teams were applying pressure up the floor. On a quiet scoring night, Tom Abercrombie picked up 7 boards and was a colossus on defence.



The two teams will go at it again next Thursday night, with a return of the Kings to Spark Arena, knowing that their record in New Zealand is now two wins in their last 15 visits.



SKYCITY Breakers 87 (Penney 25, Newbill 22, Ili 15)



Sydney Kings 85 (Ellis 19, Leslie 15, Blanchfield 15, Lisch 15)



BOX SCORE



- This story has been automatically published using a media release from Basketball New Zealand