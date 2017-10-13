Michael Kent is hoping a handier gate today will boost the Group One chances of the New Zealand-bred and owned Wyndspelle in the Toorak Handicap (1600m) at Caulfield.

The Cranbourne trainer can't fault the son of Iffraaj's condition and he has also been more than satisfied with the lead-up efforts of the four-year-old, who has drawn seven in a capacity field.

"He's got the ability, he just got too far back the other day and from a better barrier we're hopeful he will be in a more winnable position," Kent said.

At his latest appearance, Wyndspelle drew the outside in the Listed Paris Lane Stakes (1400m) at Flemington and got home strongly for second. He also found the line well in his previous start to finish runner-up over 1400m at Caulfield.

Advertisement

"He's thriving," Kent said. "It's a good edition of the Toorak, in past years it hasn't been as strong, but he's going really well."

As long as Wyndspelle races up to expectations today, he will head to Flemington for the A$1 million Cantala Stakes on November 4.

Wyndspelle won two races, including the Gr.2 Waikato Guineas (2000m), and placed in Gr.1 Sistema Stakes (1200m) and in the Gr.2 Sarten Memorial (1400m) from the stable of Donna Logan and Chris Gibbs before his move to Victoria.

Bloodstock agent Phill Cataldo was instrumental in the horse joining Kent's operation. "The horse is still a stallion so we're trying to enhance his value, hopefully he's good enough. We'll see on Saturday."

- NZ Racing Desk